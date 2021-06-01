Biden to commemorate 100th anniversary of Tulsa race massacre

President Joe Biden on Tuesday is set to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, one of the nation’s darkest and largely forgotten moments in which hundreds of Black people were killed by a White mob and a thriving Black community was left destroyed.

Biden, who is set to give remarks at 2:45 p.m. ET during his visit to the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, will be the first president to participate in remembrances of the destruction of what was known as "Black Wall Street." He is also expected to announce new measures to narrow the racial wealth gap in the U.S. and reinvest in underserved communities by creating more pathways to owning a home or small business.

Between May 31 and June 1, 1921, Tulsa's White residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to the ground the Greenwood district and used planes to drop projectiles on it.

The official death count is still recorded as 36 to this day. But historians have concluded that the true death toll was drastically undercounted and likely stands at more than 300 Black residents. Thousands of survivors were forced for a time into internment camps overseen by the National Guard.

Before the massacre, Greenwood was one of the most affluent African-American neighborhoods in the country — spanning more than 30 blocks. All that survives today are burned bricks and a fragment of a church basement.

Historians say the massacre in Tulsa began after an incident in an elevator. On May 30, 1921, a Black teenager named Dick Rowland stumbled while entering the elevator, brushing the arm of the White 17-year-old operator named Sarah Page. Page screamed, which caused Rowland to sprint out of the elevator.

But the story quickly exploded into that an African-American man had assaulted a White woman. Some went so far as to accuse Rowland of attempted rape, according to Dr. Kristen Oertel, the chairperson of the Department of History at the University of Tulsa.

"In that 1920s context of American history, that accusation of rape by Black men was commonly used to justify racial violence against Black communities," Oertel told FOX Television Stations.

Authorities arrested Rowland and held him at the courthouse downtown. The Tulsa Tribune published stories headlined "Nab Negro for Attacking Girl In an Elevator" and "To Lynch Negro Tonight."

When Black Tulsans showed up with guns to prevent the man’s lynching, White residents responded with overwhelming force — and the violence ensued.

Thousands of armed White men moved into Greenwood gunning Black people down in the street. It no longer mattered if you were among the Black men trying to save Rowland from being lynched. According to the Tulsa Historical Society Museum, families were ripped from their homes while White people looted all of their valuables.

The mob moved from house to house, business to business, looting and shooting. Witnesses claimed that gunfire and firebombs rained down from airplanes flying overhead, the Oklahoma Historical Society said.

Very little was spared. Smoke billowed high into the night sky as the mob burned shops, restaurants, theaters, hospitals, schools, churches, homes and hotels.

A century later, America’s struggle over racial justice persists. It also continues to test Biden, whose presidency would have been impossible without overwhelming support from Black voters, both in the Democratic primaries and the general election.

Biden has pledged to help combat racism in policing and other areas of life following nationwide protests after George Floyd’s death a year ago that reignited a national conversation about race. Floyd, a Black man, was killed in May of 2020 by White Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

After Chauvin was convicted in April, Biden said the country’s work was far from finished with the verdict, declaring, "We can’t stop here."

The president has called on Congress to act swiftly to address policing reform. But he has also long projected himself as an ally of police, who are struggling with criticism about long-used tactics and training methods and are having difficulties in recruitment.

Despite its horror, the Tulsa massacre has only recently entered the national discourse — and the presidential visit will put an even brighter spotlight on the event.

"This is so important because we have to recognize what we have done if we are going to be otherwise," said Eddie Glaude, chair of the Center for African American Studies at Princeton University. Biden's visit, Glaude said, "has to be more than symbolic. To tell the truth is the precondition for reconciliation, and reconciliation is the basis for repair."

On Monday, the president issued a proclamation declaring May 31 a day of remembrance for the Tulsa race massacre. Biden called for unity among Americans, urging people to "reflect on the deep roots of racial terror in our nation and recommit to the work of rooting out systemic racism across our country."

Biden is set to announce new measures to help narrow the wealth gap between Black and White people and reinvest in underserved communities by expanding access to homeownership and small-business ownership.

President Joe Biden delivers an address at the 153rd National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day in Arlington, Virginia on May 31, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The White House said the administration will take steps to address disparities that result in Black-owned homes being appraised at tens of thousands of dollars less than comparable homes owned by White individuals as well as issue new federal rules to fight housing discrimination.

The administration is also setting a goal of increasing the share of federal contracts awarded to small disadvantaged businesses by 50% by 2026, funneling an estimated additional $100 billion to such businesses over the five-year period, according to the White House.

Biden will also discuss ways his jobs plan — still a subject of negotiation with Congress — can help create jobs and build wealth in communities of color.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press and Jordan Smith contributed.