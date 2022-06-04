Biden hustled to secure location after aircraft enters airspace near beach house



President Biden was hustled to a secure location Saturday afternoon after an airplane entered restricted airspace near his beach home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

After the airplane was detected, Biden was moved quickly to a nearby fire station .

"Shortly before 1 p.m. today a privately owned aircraft entered the restricted airspace over Rehoboth Delaware after mistakenly entering a secured area," the U.S. Secret Service said in a statement. "The aircraft was immediately escorted out of the restricted airspace."

"Preliminary investigation reveals the pilot was not on the proper radio channel, was not following the NOTAMS (Notice to Airmen) that had been filed and was not following published flight guidance," the officials continued. "The United States Secret Service will be interviewing the pilot."

BIDEN SPARS WITH MUSK OVER ECONOMY AND SETS OFF TWITTER: GOOD LUCK ON ‘TRIP TO THE MOON’

Alan Henney, an independent reporter in the DC area, reported the developments as they unfolded.

Bo Erickson, a journalist with CBS, reported seeing two military jets were reported flying low over the town.

BIDEN HAS ‘NO DIRECT PLANS’ TO TRAVEL TO SAUDI ARABIA

A Republican Party convention is also underway in the same area at City Hall.

Not long after the alarm, the Bidens were confirmed safe and at home. The U.S. Secret Service does not believe there is any ongoing threat.

Advertisement

Read more of this story on FOX News.