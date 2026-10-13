Beyonce, Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland celebrate Knowles-Rowland House in Houston

The Brief Beyoncé, Tina Knowles and Kelly Rowland attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly redeveloped Knowles-Rowland House in Houston. The facility will provide 31 permanent supportive housing apartments for people who have experienced chronic homelessness. The building originally opened in 1999 as a youth center supported by proceeds connected to Destiny's Child's early success.



Beyoncé, Tina Knowles and Kelly Rowland attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday for the Knowles-Rowland House in Houston.

The project transforms the former Knowles-Rowland Center for Youth into permanent supportive housing for people who have experienced chronic homelessness.

Knowles-Rowland House opens in Houston

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, chronic homelessness generally refers to someone who has been continuously homeless for at least one year or has experienced at least four episodes of homelessness over the past three years totaling at least 12 months.

The development includes 31 housing units, with 16 designed to accommodate people with mobility or sensory impairments.

The project is sponsored by Bread of Life, a nonprofit affiliated with St. John's Downtown Church that focuses on homelessness, health and hunger relief.

Residents will also have access to social services through a partnership with Temenos Community Development Corporation, Bread of Life's sister organization.

Those services include case management, mental health counseling, substance abuse treatment, life skills training and nutrition assistance.

Knowles-Rowland Center for Youth history

The backstory:

The building has a long history connected to Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland.

Originally constructed in 1999 as a gymnasium and youth center, the Knowles-Rowland Center for Youth was funded using earnings from Destiny's Child's first single.

The center was named after Beyoncé Knowles and Kelly Rowland, who were longtime members of the church.

However, the building suffered significant damage during Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and again during a fire in 2021.

Harris County committed about $7.2 million in federal pandemic recovery funding toward redevelopment in 2023.

Beyoncé, Tina Knowles and Kelly Rowland celebrate opening

What they're saying:

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was an emotional moment for the Knowles family and Kelly Rowland, who have longstanding ties to Bread of Life and St. John's.

They shared what the project means to them and their continued commitment to helping the Houston community.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire, Congressman Christian Menefee and Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis were among the local leaders who attended the ceremony.

Another chapter for Bread of Life

What's next:

Bread of Life was founded in 1992 by pastors Rudy and Juanita Rasmus to serve Houston's homeless community.

Over the past 34 years, the organization has worked to help individuals experiencing homelessness and those without permanent housing.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Rudy and Juanita Rasmus Food Distribution Center was announced, continuing Bread of Life's mission of helping Houstonians in need.