Like her infamous lyrics say, "Her daddy Alabama, mama Louisiana."

It shouldn't be a surprise that country music was ingrained in Beyoncé early on.

Matthew Knowles on Beyoncé's country roots

"Beyoncé used to go to Alabama when she was like two or three-years-old. My dad, country music and blues was his favorite things. So, sometimes I think when you're that early in development, and you hear certain types of music, it has an impact on you subconsciously."

Knowles said when his daughter began working on the album, years before we knew about it, they had a conversation about the history he knew about the genre, and she had also done research.

The backstory:

"When the slaves got off that ship, there was an instrument called ‘akonting’ which is really the first banjo. We were doing country music before we got here and not getting credit for that," he shared.

Beyoncé's impact has sparked a renaissance in country music, highlighting the genre's Black roots – and it's come with some pushback.

Given the fact Black people have contributed so much to country music, it was disheartening for Knowles as a parent to see the difficulty placed on Beyonce to step into the genre.

"I was frustrated and disappointed. I was disappointed that, still in a world where we live in that people wouldn’t see growth and change that's happening in America. And a lot of it has to do with people suppressing the future of this country and what it's going to look like," Knowles said.

The response Beyoncé received after performing at the CMAs in 2016 alongside The Chicks was mostly negative. However, Knowles is glad her drive has shined light on other Black country artists.

"But the other proud part is, I see Shaboozey and others and that she helped to open that door," he said. "Country music will never be the same. Country music will have Blackness in it."