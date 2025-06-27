The Brief Beyoncé is back in Houston for her Cowboy Carter tour for two days on June 28 and 29 at NRG Stadium. The show begins at 7 p.m. and doors will open at 5 p.m. We've listed everything you need to know about parking, bag policy, and more!



Music sensation and Houston native Beyoncé will be performing for two days on June 28 and 29 at NRG Stadium on 8825 Kirby Drive.

The show begins at 7 p.m. and there is no opening act. Doors open at 5 p.m.

NRG Stadium parking

According to the NRG Park website, parking rate is $50+ tax per space at the gate. Cash is not accepted at NRG park, so electronic or card payment is required at parking gates. This includes credit cards, Apple, and Google Pay.

It is recommended to get to the park as early as possible to navigate heavy traffic.

Parking for the Gate 9 Blue Lot opens at 12 p.m. All other parking lots open at 3 p.m.

ADA Parking will be available in ALL Lots. Accessible parking spaces are available and located throughout NRG Park on a first-come, first-served basis.

Attendees can also ride the METRORail Red Line which has a stop close to NRG Stadium at Kirby @ NRG. The regular fare to ride is $1.25. To learn more about riding the METRORail, click here .

NRG parking map

NRG Stadium seating chart

If you are curious to where your seats are, see the seating map below:

You can use SeatGeek if you want to get a view from your seat:

NRG Stadium Bag Policy

The NRG Stadium has a strict clear bag policy that limits the size and types of bags permitted. When a clear bag policy is in effect, backpacks, purses, and diaper bags are not permitted. NRG Stadium strongly encourages fans not to bring any bags. However, the following will be permitted, according to the NRG website:

Each fan may carry one bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC no larger than 12" by x 6" x 12" or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Fans may carry in a small clutch purse no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap. These small clutches are subject to search.

Each ticket holder, including children, will be able to carry an approved clear bag and a clutch purse.

Metal detector screening and a search of all items being carried in will take place at stadium gates. There are no provisions available at the stadium to store or safeguard any prohibited bags. Guests will be asked to return prohibited items to their vehicle.

Diapers and wipes may be carried in a clear bag, however, diaper bags are not permitted.

Small cameras and cell phones are permitted if carried in loosely or in an approved clear bag. Non professional cameras with non-removable lenses may be carried inside the stadium as long as the lens is less than three inches in length.

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bags.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose. Please let our security staff know about medically necessary items before being scanned.

Seat cushions without pockets, zippers or concealable areas must not exceed 18 inches wide. Non-approved seat cushions include large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments, or covers.

There are no provisions to check prohibited bags or items at the stadium. Fans will be asked to either return prohibited items to parked vehicle, if they have not entered the stadium, or dispose of prohibited items at the gate. NRG Stadium and the Houston Texans are not responsible for items left behind, lost, stolen, or damaged.

Fans carrying non-approved bags will be turned away from the stadium before arriving at Access Control Points. Complimentary, disposable, clear plastic freezer bags will be available at the Access Control Points to afford guests the opportunity to transfer belongings to an approved bag before approaching the stadium. The empty, non-approved bag will not be allowed into the stadium and must be returned to a vehicle or disposed of at the gate.

Beyoncé merch truck in Houston

According to Shop Beyoncé on Instagram, the Cowboy Carter merch truck will be located at 8779 Kirby Drive. It will be open from:

June 27 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

June 28 at 12 p.m.

June 29 at 12 p.m.

No ticket is required to gain access to the merch truck.

You can get to the merch truck by going down Lantern Point Drive between Westridge Street and Murworth Drive.

Cheap Beyonce tickets

NRG Park announced new limited tickets have been released from production holds.

Tickets can be found on ticketmaster.com,