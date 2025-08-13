Suspect wanted in attempted child kidnapping in northwest Houston
HOUSTON - Houston Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspect who tried to kidnap a child who was in their backyard.
Attempted child abduction on Bethlehem Street
The backstory:
On June 27, around 11 a.m. an unknown man attempted to abduct a child on Bethlehem Street in northwest Houston. He was unsuccessful in grabbing the child, and they were able to get away.
According to officials, the suspect left the scene in a blue SUV or hatchback-style vehicle.
Sketches of attempted child kidnapping suspect (Courtesy of Crime Stoppers Houston)
Crime Stoppers and the Houston police describe the suspect as a white man around 30-years-old with blonde hair. He's a little over 6-feet tall and has a tattoo of a queen on his arm.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
The Source: Crime Stoppers Houston and Houston Police Department press release.