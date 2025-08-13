Suspect wanted in attempted child kidnapping in northwest Houston

The Brief The suspect in an attempted child abduction is wanted by Houston police. According to Crime Stoppers, the suspect tried to kidnap a child who was in their backyard in northwest Houston. The suspect was described as a white male around 30-years-old with blonde hair and a tattoo of a queen on his arm.



Houston Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspect who tried to kidnap a child who was in their backyard.

Attempted child abduction on Bethlehem Street

The backstory:

On June 27, around 11 a.m. an unknown man attempted to abduct a child on Bethlehem Street in northwest Houston. He was unsuccessful in grabbing the child, and they were able to get away.

According to officials, the suspect left the scene in a blue SUV or hatchback-style vehicle.

Sketches of attempted child kidnapping suspect (Courtesy of Crime Stoppers Houston)

Crime Stoppers and the Houston police describe the suspect as a white man around 30-years-old with blonde hair. He's a little over 6-feet tall and has a tattoo of a queen on his arm.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.