As we enter commencement season, college graduates will be seeking a variety of jobs and lifestyles. Therefore, different areas are going to cater more to some than others. For example, one graduate may highly value living in a younger community with plenty of recreational activities to dabble in, while others are focused on career growth and earning as much as possible out of the gate.

With this in mind, SmartAsset set out to determine the best overall places for new college graduates, ranking 370 metro areas based on metrics for the job market, costs, and social aspects.

Key findings

The best place for college graduates is in Wisconsin. The Oshkosh-Neenah metro area ranks first in part due to a particularly low unemployment rate of 0.5% and relatively low cost of living at $32,760 annually for basic necessities and taxes for a single adult. Socially, 16.1% of residents are in their 20s, and there are plenty of bars. The Eau Claire, WI metro area also makes the top 10, with similar metrics and a 1.7% unemployment rate.

College graduates earn the highest incomes near the Bay Area and Washington D.C. While the high costs in these areas present some risks for fresh college graduates who have yet to secure a job, the highest income potential for graduates is in the metro areas of San Jose ($102,478), San Francisco ($99,685), California-Lexington Park, MD ($92,170), Napa ($85,698) and DC-Arlington-Alexandria ($85,145).

Jackson, TN has the lowest cost of living and very low unemployment. For a single adult with no kids to support themselves with necessities, it'd only take a pre-tax salary of $27,955, compared to the average $51,630 income here for college graduates. The unemployment rate is only 0.2%, the eighth-best studywide. But the area ranks lower for social factors, with a low rate of people in their 20s (13.0%) and relatively few venues for food, drinking, and entertainment.

One quarter or more of the population is in their 20s in these metro areas. The Manhattan, KS area has the most people between the ages of 20 and 29 at 27.8%. For the Jacksonville, NC metro, that figure is 25.4%. Lawrence, KS metro (24.9%) and the College Station-Bryan, TX area (24.8%) have similarly high rates of people in their 20s.

The Ocean City, NJ metro is best for college grads looking for things to do. The Ocean City, NJ metro, which ranked sixth overall for college grads, has the most restaurants per capita and is second only to Los Angeles when it comes to entertainment venues.

Top 10 places for new college graduates

Oshkosh-Neenah, WI Metro Unemployment rate: 0.5% Income for bachelor's degree holders: $61,016 Basic costs for a single adult: $32,760 Residents aged 20-29: 16.1% Restaurants per capita: 0.00144 Bars per capita: 0.00050 Entertainment venues per capita: 0.00049 Unemployment rate: 0.5% Income for bachelor's degree holders: $61,016 Basic costs for a single adult: $32,760 Residents aged 20-29: 16.1% Restaurants per capita: 0.00144 Bars per capita: 0.00050 Entertainment venues per capita: 0.00049 Lawrence, KS Metro Unemployment rate: 1.0% Income for bachelor's degree holders: $53,714 Basic costs for a single adult: $33,363 Residents aged 20-29: 24.9% Restaurants per capita: 0.00195 Bars per capita: 0.00026 Entertainment venues per capita: 0.00038 Unemployment rate: 1.0% Income for bachelor's degree holders: $53,714 Basic costs for a single adult: $33,363 Residents aged 20-29: 24.9% Restaurants per capita: 0.00195 Bars per capita: 0.00026 Entertainment venues per capita: 0.00038 College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Unemployment rate: 0.7% Income for bachelor's degree holders: $58,476 Basic costs for a single adult: $32,968 Residents aged 20-29: 24.8% Restaurants per capita: 0.00160 Bars per capita: 0.00013 Entertainment venues per capita: 0.00032 Unemployment rate: 0.7% Income for bachelor's degree holders: $58,476 Basic costs for a single adult: $32,968 Residents aged 20-29: 24.8% Restaurants per capita: 0.00160 Bars per capita: 0.00013 Entertainment venues per capita: 0.00032 Grand Forks, ND-MN Metro Unemployment rate: 0.9% Income for bachelor's degree holders: $52,240 Basic costs for a single adult: $31,138 Residents aged 20-29: 19.3% Restaurants per capita: 0.00159 Bars per capita: 0.00038 Entertainment venues per capita: 0.00059 Unemployment rate: 0.9% Income for bachelor's degree holders: $52,240 Basic costs for a single adult: $31,138 Residents aged 20-29: 19.3% Restaurants per capita: 0.00159 Bars per capita: 0.00038 Entertainment venues per capita: 0.00059 Eau Claire, WI Metro Unemployment rate: 1.7% Income for bachelor's degree holders: $60,980 Basic costs for a single adult: $31,595 Residents aged 20-29: 15.4% Restaurants per capita: 0.00164 Bars per capita: 0.00056 Entertainment venues per capita: 0.00050 Unemployment rate: 1.7% Income for bachelor's degree holders: $60,980 Basic costs for a single adult: $31,595 Residents aged 20-29: 15.4% Restaurants per capita: 0.00164 Bars per capita: 0.00056 Entertainment venues per capita: 0.00050 Ocean City, NJ Metro Unemployment rate: 2.1% Income for bachelor's degree holders: $63,550 Basic costs for a single adult: $36,150 Residents aged 20-29: 9.3% Restaurants per capita: 0.00638 Bars per capita: 0.00021 Entertainment venues per capita: 0.00145 Unemployment rate: 2.1% Income for bachelor's degree holders: $63,550 Basic costs for a single adult: $36,150 Residents aged 20-29: 9.3% Restaurants per capita: 0.00638 Bars per capita: 0.00021 Entertainment venues per capita: 0.00145 Iowa City, IA Metro Unemployment rate: 0.6% Income for bachelor's degree holders: $57,449 Basic costs for a single adult: $34,549 Residents aged 20-29: 22.9% Restaurants per capita: 0.00196 Bars per capita: 0.00020 Entertainment venues per capita: 0.00046 Unemployment rate: 0.6% Income for bachelor's degree holders: $57,449 Basic costs for a single adult: $34,549 Residents aged 20-29: 22.9% Restaurants per capita: 0.00196 Bars per capita: 0.00020 Entertainment venues per capita: 0.00046 Fargo, ND-MN Metro Unemployment rate: 0.9% Income for bachelor's degree holders: $61,108 Basic costs for a single adult: $31,013 Residents aged 20-29: 18.5% Restaurants per capita: 0.00152 Bars per capita: 0.00024 Entertainment venues per capita: 0.00057 Unemployment rate: 0.9% Income for bachelor's degree holders: $61,108 Basic costs for a single adult: $31,013 Residents aged 20-29: 18.5% Restaurants per capita: 0.00152 Bars per capita: 0.00024 Entertainment venues per capita: 0.00057 Jacksonville, NC Metro Unemployment rate: 1.9% Income for bachelor's degree holders: $63,836 Basic costs for a single adult: $32,032 Residents aged 20-29: 25.4% Restaurants per capita: 0.00151 Bars per capita: 0.00013 Entertainment venues per capita: 0.00023 Unemployment rate: 1.9% Income for bachelor's degree holders: $63,836 Basic costs for a single adult: $32,032 Residents aged 20-29: 25.4% Restaurants per capita: 0.00151 Bars per capita: 0.00013 Entertainment venues per capita: 0.00023 Great Falls, MT Metro Unemployment rate: 1.5% Income for bachelor's degree holders: $54,985 Basic costs for a single adult: $32,510 Residents aged 20-29: 13.8% Restaurants per capita: 0.00182 Bars per capita: 0.00047 Entertainment venues per capita: 0.00106 Unemployment rate: 1.5% Income for bachelor's degree holders: $54,985 Basic costs for a single adult: $32,510 Residents aged 20-29: 13.8% Restaurants per capita: 0.00182 Bars per capita: 0.00047 Entertainment venues per capita: 0.00106

Data and methodology

To evaluate overall rankings, we broke our metrics down into three subcategories: Jobs, Affordability, and Social, and applied them to 370 metro areas for which data was available.

Jobs define the career opportunities and stability within a local economy, and consists of:

Unemployment: Unemployment data is for people aged 25-64 who hold a bachelor's degree or higher. Data is sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau 2022 1-Year American Community Survey.

Income: This is the median earnings of bachelor's degree holders aged 25 or older. Data is sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau 2022 1-Year American Community Survey.

Affordability evaluates the costs of living in a particular metro area. This data comes from MIT's Living Wage Calculator for 2023 and incorporates the costs of housing, food, medical care, transportation, and other miscellaneous necessities.

Social measures local demographic and business metrics to evaluate general social potential and includes:

Population aged 20-29: This measures the percentage of the population that falls between ages 20 and 29. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 2022 1-Year American Community Survey.

The following social metrics were given half-weightings relative to other metrics: