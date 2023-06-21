Best Buy is gearing up for its highly anticipated annual Black Friday in July savings event, offering customers the chance to snag incredible deals on a wide range of tech products.

The event will take place from July 10-12 and you can get various tech devices including TVs, laptops, headphones, smartwatches, and electric transportation.

The retail giant aims to cater to the diverse needs of its customer base by providing enticing offers both in-store and online, as well as through their convenient Best Buy app. This multi-channel approach ensures that shoppers can take advantage of the savings no matter where they choose to make their purchases.

In addition to the Black Friday in July event, Best Buy recently unveiled the next phase of its membership program, My Best Buy Memberships. This upgraded program, set to launch on June 27, introduces three new tiers and is designed to offer consumers greater flexibility in tailoring their benefits to suit their budget, lifestyle, and technology requirements.

During the Black Friday in July savings event, members enrolled in the My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total tiers will enjoy exclusive access to special offers and deeper discounts on select products.

Furthermore, these members will benefit from an extended 60-day return and exchange window on most purchases made during the event, which comes as part of their membership benefits.

The event promises to provide unparalleled opportunities to snag the latest tech gadgets at competitive prices, while the membership program aims to enhance the overall shopping experience for Best Buy customers.

