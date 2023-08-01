Benny Chows - HRW

Expand / Collapse search

Houston Restaurant Weeks
Houston - On the first day of Houston Restaurant Weeks 2023 Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone join Berg Hospitality VP of Operations Arthur Mooradian and Sous Chef Manny Navarro at the newly opened Benny Chows

Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone visit the newly opened and much talked about Benny Chow's. Chefs highlight items from the Houston Restaurant Weeks menu. More information Tune in the Houston's Morning Show every Tuesday and Thursday at 8AM and 9AM to see more restaurant previews throughout August. Catch Katie and Ruben, LIVE, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 3PM on Foodies and Friends streaming on fox26houston.com and on our You Tube channel. Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest single contributor to the Houston Food Bank

 For each brunch and lunch meal sold from the HRW menu, restaurants donate $3. The donation for the $39 dinner menu is $5, and the donation for the $55 dinner is $7.

Benny Chows

1818 Washington Ave, Building A, Suite 150, Houston, TX 77007

Restaurant website: https://www.bennychows.com/