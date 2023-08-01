Benny Chows - HRW

On the first day of Houston Restaurant Weeks 2023 Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone join Berg Hospitality VP of Operations Arthur Mooradian and Sous Chef Manny Navarro at the newly opened Benny Chows

For each brunch and lunch meal sold from the HRW menu, restaurants donate $3. The donation for the $39 dinner menu is $5, and the donation for the $55 dinner is $7.

Watch FOODIES & FRIENDS - Mondays, Wednesdays at Fridays LIVE at 3PM as Ruben and Katie sit down with local chefs and feature HRW menus and dishes, streaming on fox26houston.com

Everything you want to know about Houston Restaurant Weeks 2023

Benny Chows

1818 Washington Ave, Building A, Suite 150, Houston, TX 77007

Restaurant website: https://www.bennychows.com/