Jacoby Pillow's family has retained nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump and attorney Paul Grinke.

31-year-old Jacoby Pillow, an inmate who died at the Harris County jail on Jan. 3.

Pillow was arrested for a misdemeanor trespassing charge. He was in the process of being released on a $100 bond when he was involved in an altercation with jail personnel.

Pillow received new charges and was detained overnight instead of being released. The following morning, Pillow was found deceased.

Attorney Crump issued the following statement:

"The facts of this case are extremely alarming, and they point to a pattern and culture of inmate abuse that we have seen before in Harris County facilities. There is no legitimate excuse for this young man to have lost his life for an arrest on a misdemeanor charge right as he was about to get out on bail. We need the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to be completely transparent with the Pillow family as they search for the details of what happened to Jacoby that night and why he didn’t make it out of jail alive."

