Northwest Harris County: Patrol car among three vehicles involved in Beltway 8 crash

The Brief The crash happened on Beltway 8 North near Hollister Street. Multiple lanes are blocked off due to the crash. Minor injuries have been reported.



Harris County authorities are handling a crash on North Sam Houston Parkway.

Beltway 8 crash involving multiple vehicles

What we know:

The crash was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Sam Houston Parkway 8, or Beltway 8 North, at Hollister Street.

According to Lieutenant Terry Garza, the accident involves three vehicles, including a marked patrol car unit. First responders have been called to the scene.

Multiple lanes are blocked off due to the accident, so drivers are being warned to expect delays or find another route.

Precinct 4 officials are helping the sheriff's office with the crash. Constable Mark Herman says minor injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

There is no estimate of when the scene will clear.