Beloved dad dies after house fire on Father's Day in Missouri City

The Brief Dad dies on Father's Day after a fire broke out inside his home along Quail Run Drive. Daughter said Welton Wilkins was an amazing Dad and well-liked in the neighborhood. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A Missouri City family is grieving after tragedy struck on Father’s Day. A house fire took the life of a beloved father just hours after his daughter wished him a Happy Father’s Day.

Quail Run Drive fire: Father killed in early morning house fire

What they're saying:

"The last thing he told me was that I will always love you," said Camille Wilkins, daughter.

Welton Wilkins died after a fire broke out inside his home in Missouri City. His daughter Camille said she spoke with her father on Sunday and never imagined it would be their last conversation.

"I’m just so hurt that he’s gone, because he was such a great Dad. And to be gone on Father’s Day, that’s something I could ever bounce back from," said Wilkins.

The fire happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night along Quail Run Drive. Camille said she rushed over after getting a call.

"A neighbor called to let us know that the house is on fire, and I don’t live too far from there, so I zoomed over there. As soon as I got into the street, you can just see the smoke from the house," said Wilkins.

Firefighters pulled Welton Wilkins out of the burning home. He had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital where he passed away. Camille said her Dad was beloved in the neighborhood and was known as "Mr. Wayne."

"Everyone loved him in the neighborhood. He was very known around the neighborhood. He’s always open to anyone and everyone always waving smiling, everyone Mr. Wayne always sitting in the garage. Everyone stopping by he was like the main man of the neighborhood, like everyone knew him," said Wilkins.

"Wayne was a nice guy. He had a lot of friends. Everyone that came by saw there sitting in the garage all the time, watching TV, stop by watch TV with him, call him, talk to him," said neighbor Kenneth Terry.

Right now, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The daughter says she is trying to stay strong for her mom and brother during this tough time. She said her Dad meant so much to so many.