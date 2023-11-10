One person was detained by Houston police after a deadly shooting near Westchase.

According to Houston police, officers arrived at a home at 4400 Belle Park and saw the suspect walk out to surrender to police.

Officials say they found a man shot dead inside the residence.

(Courtesy of Houston Police Department via Twitter)

Police believe the two were roommates and got into a fight, leading to one shooting the other. The suspected shooter claimed they shot out of self-defense.

No other details have been provided at this time. We will continue to update this story as more details are released.