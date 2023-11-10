Belle Park shooting: Argument between roommates ends in deadly shooting
HOUSTON - One person was detained by Houston police after a deadly shooting near Westchase.
According to Houston police, officers arrived at a home at 4400 Belle Park and saw the suspect walk out to surrender to police.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE
Officials say they found a man shot dead inside the residence.
(Courtesy of Houston Police Department via Twitter)
Police believe the two were roommates and got into a fight, leading to one shooting the other. The suspected shooter claimed they shot out of self-defense.
No other details have been provided at this time. We will continue to update this story as more details are released.