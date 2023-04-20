Bellaire High School baseball coach returns after being removed last year

A Houston Independent School District baseball coach who was removed last year, is back with the team.

Nick Ozuna was reinstated by the Houston ISD board of trustees on Wednesday night.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Ozuna was reassigned to a teaching job last year after allegations came out that his players made monkey noises toward a black player.

Ozuna has coached for Bellaire for almost 20 years.