Become 'pizza influencer', earn up to $110K per year with Slice delivery app

Do you love pizza? Want to become a social media influencer? Well, one company is providing the perfect potential job for you!

Slice, a pizza delivery app primarily for independent businesses, is seeking a "pizza influencer" to boost its presence on TikTok and Instagram. This unique opportunity offers the chance to earn over six figures annually while enjoying a weekly pizza stipend of $25.

The chosen pizza influencer will receive a weekly pizza stipend, ensuring they can indulge in a variety of delicious slices while creating engaging content. However, the benefits don't stop there. With the potential to earn up to $110,000 per year, this opportunity could turn into a lucrative career for the right candidate.

By leveraging the popularity of platforms like TikTok and Instagram, Slice aims to connect with a wider audience and strengthen its position in the competitive pizza delivery market.

Becoming a pizza influencer for Slice involves more than just eating pizza; it requires creativity, a knack for storytelling, and the ability to captivate audiences.

The influencer will be responsible for creating entertaining and informative content that showcases the unique qualities of Slice's partner pizzerias. From mouth-watering close-ups of cheesy slices to behind-the-scenes footage of the pizza-making process, the influencer will have the freedom to experiment and find their own unique style.

If you believe you have what it takes to be a pizza influencer and want to turn your passion for pizza into a career, this opportunity might be perfect for you

Apply now Slice Careers and seize the chance to earn more than six figures by simply being a "pizza influencer." They are ideally looking for someone in New York City, but the position is open to other U.S. cities.