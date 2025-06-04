Fight inside Beaumont prison kills inmate, injures three others, DOJ says

The Brief The fight reportedly happened Monday night at the US Penitentiary in Beaumont. 35-year-old Ashford Eldrige was pronounced deceased at a hospital. Officials say Eldrige was serving a nearly 3.5-year sentence.



An inmate at a Beaumont prison is dead, and three others are injured following a fight inside the prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Inmate death at Beaumont prison

What we know:

The fight reportedly happened Monday evening at the United States Penitentiary in Beaumont.

The DOJ says employees broke up a fight between multiple inmates at about 8:15. Employees started performing life-saving measures while medical services were called.

Ashford Tyrrell Eldridge, 35, was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The DOJ says Eldgridge was serving a 77-month sentence for Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person. He had been in custody at the penitentiary since May 2024.

Two other inmates were taken to a hospital for treatment, and another was treated at the prison.

The FBI has been notified.

Officials say no other inmates or employees were injured.

What we don't know:

The injured inmates have not been identified.

There is no information on what led up to the fight.