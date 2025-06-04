Fight inside Beaumont prison kills inmate, injures three others, DOJ says
BEAUMONT, Texas - An inmate at a Beaumont prison is dead, and three others are injured following a fight inside the prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).
Inmate death at Beaumont prison
What we know:
The fight reportedly happened Monday evening at the United States Penitentiary in Beaumont.
The DOJ says employees broke up a fight between multiple inmates at about 8:15. Employees started performing life-saving measures while medical services were called.
Ashford Tyrrell Eldridge, 35, was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
The DOJ says Eldgridge was serving a 77-month sentence for Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person. He had been in custody at the penitentiary since May 2024.
Two other inmates were taken to a hospital for treatment, and another was treated at the prison.
The FBI has been notified.
Officials say no other inmates or employees were injured.
What we don't know:
The injured inmates have not been identified.
There is no information on what led up to the fight.
The Source: Press release from the USDOJ Federal Bureau of Prisons.