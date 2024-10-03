Suspects plead guilty in deadly Beaumont convenience store robbery

The Brief Larry Hagan of Houston and Keandre Robinson of Beaumont pleaded guilty to weapons charges in connection to the deadly shooting of a store clerk in Beaumont. Kris Food Mart clerk Sheikh Abir-Hossain was killed during the robbery on Dec. 29, 2023. The thieves only ran away with pack of cigarettes, according to documents.



Two men who shot and killed a Beaumont convenience store clerk during a robbery have pleaded guilty to federal firearms crimes.

This week, Larry Hagan of Houston and Keandre Robinson of Beaumont pleaded guilty to possessing and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death.

Larry Hagan (left) and Keandre Robinson (right)

Court documents show that both Hagan and Robinson entered the Kris Food Mart on Gulf Street in Beaumont while wearing masks and brandishing guns on December 29, 2023.

Robinson forced the clerk, Sheikh Abir-Hossain, behind the counter and demanded cash before shooting Abir-Hossain in the chest two times.

The pair did not take any cash, only grabbing a pack of cigarettes before running from the scene.

Court documents say that Robinson was arrested after police received a tip when his picture was circulated on social media.

Robinson refused to identify Hagan to police, but a search of Robinson's phone found text messages between the men planning the robbery.

Hagan was on the run until April 24, when he was arrested in New Orleans by the US Marshals Service.

Both men face up to life in prison.

The sentencing hearing has not been scheduled at this time.