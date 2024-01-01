A lively night in Beaumont took a dark turn as a triple shooting unfolded during a trail ride, claiming the life of one individual. The Beaumont Police Department is seeking community assistance in gathering information on this shooting.

BPD received a distress call reporting two victims shot near West Beulah Baptist Church in the 6500 block of Bigner Road around 11:33 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say they had difficulty reaching the victims due to around 1000 attendees at the event. After not being able to reach the gunshot victims by car, officers carried them to safety on foot through the crowded venue. BPD requested multi-agency assistance to clear and secure the crime scene.

One victim was transported by Beaumont EMS, while another was taken to a local hospital by BPD Patrol, authorities say. A third victim arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle. Among the three victims, one died, another was in critical condition, and the third did not face a life-threatening condition.

BPD says witnesses on the scene have not cooperated with detectives despite multiple calls for assistance throughout the night.

Anyone with details is urged to contact Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or submit tips anonymously to Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS(8477) or through the P3 Tips App on smartphones. Anonymous tips may be eligible for a cash reward as the community seeks justice for the victims of this tragic incident.