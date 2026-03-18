'Beaten very, very badly:' Houston Police search for teen suspect in attempted armed robbery

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The Brief A 54-year-old man is in critical condition after being pistol-whipped during an attempted robbery Tuesday night in Houston's Gulfton area. The suspect fled the scene in a blue Honda Accord after a struggle where a shot was fired; fortunately, nothing was stolen from the victim. No arrests have been made as police review surveillance footage to identify the teenage suspect and a getaway driver.



A 54-year-old man is in critical condition after being pistol-whipped during an attempted robbery in southwest Houston’s Gulfton area Tuesday night, authorities said.

Teen suspect wanted for assault

What we know:

Houston Police responded to the 6100 block of Glenmont Drive around 9:45 p.m. following reports of an assault.

According to investigators, the victim was walking on a sidewalk when he was approached by a suspect described as being in his late teens, possibly 17 or 18 years old. The suspect, armed with a handgun, demanded the man’s wallet.

Police said the victim tried to run away, but the suspect caught him and knocked him to the ground. The assailant then repeatedly hit the man in the face and head with the pistol.

6100 Glenmont (Source: OnScene)

A witness at the scene told officers they heard the suspect shout, "Give me your wallet," during the struggle. During the encounter, the suspect discharged the firearm once, though police are still investigating whether the shot was fired intentionally to scare the victim or if it was an accidental discharge.

The suspect ran from the scene to a waiting vehicle, believed to be a blue Honda Accord.

The victim was taken to a hospital with severe injuries. While he remains in critical condition, doctors expect him to survive.

The victim still had his wallet when officers reached him at the hospital, Houston police officials said. It is not believed anything was taken at this time.

No arrests have been made. Detectives are currently reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses to identify the suspect and the driver of the getaway vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers.