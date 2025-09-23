The Brief The University of Texas MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital hosts annual Teddy Bear Clinic. Young patients transform into caregivers of their bear and learn more about healthcare. This event empowers children and helps reduce anxiety during treatment. The clinic features various stations, including anesthesia, pharmacy, and imaging, where children learn about healthcare in a hands-on manner.



The annual Teddy Bear Clinic at MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital allows young patients to reverse roles and pretend to be doctors and nurses, providing them with a sense of control over their experiences.

Teddy Bear Clinic

Timeline:

The clinic is held annually, coinciding with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, offering a day of fun and learning for young patients.

The backstory:

The Teddy Bear Clinic is designed to help children understand their treatments through play, easing their fears and empowering them during their healthcare journey.

What they're saying:

"It's so special for them to get to reverse roles and pretend to be doctors and nurses. It's a good way for them to regain some control over their experience. It's so fun to watch their smiles light up. There's so many light bulbs that turn on with things clicking and their understanding really developing with what's happening here. And there's just so much laughter and joy," exclaims Haley Walker, Child Life Specialist Children's Cancer Hospital at MD Anderson.

"This is like one of the highlights of our month, and just even seeing her getting ready to come to this event, was really fun and exciting," says Elizabeth Brown, the mother of Lenja Mandell. "There is so much that they go through and it can be really hard to process in words. Being able to use play to kind of gently care for a creature the way that, and maybe do things differently than the way they're done to you, so that later you can articulate like what you need in your own care path or plan, I think is just really a gift."

"I love everything about it," chants Zoe Saucedo, a young leukemia patient.

Big picture view:

Events like the Teddy Bear Clinic are essential in supporting the emotional and psychological well-being of young cancer patients, helping them navigate their treatment journey with confidence.

Local perspective:

The clinic is a highlight for many families, offering a day of joy and empowerment for children undergoing treatment at MD Anderson.

What you can do:

Parents of young cancer patients ask that healthy individuals consider donating platelets or granulocytes, as these life-saving cells are essential for many patients undergoing treatment.

Dig deeper:

For more information, visit https://www.mdanderson.org/patients-family/diagnosis-treatment/care-centers-clinics/childrens-cancer-hospital.html