Beacon Hill Apartment residents demand better security after wheels stolen

The Brief Residents of Beacon Hill Apartments in Southwest Houston are demanding improved security after multiple cars had their wheels stolen both inside and outside the complex. Tenants Julius Alegba and Enchantress Davis expressed frustration with the property manager's dismissive response and lack of effective security measures. The property manager has advised residents to file police reports.



Residents of Beacon Hill Apartments in Southwest Houston are calling for improved security measures after several cars had their wheels stolen, both inside and outside the complex.

What they're saying:

Residents at Beacon Hill Apartments are searching for answers after discovering their car wheels were stolen. Some vehicles were parked inside the complex, while others were outside. The thefts have prompted tenants to demand changes to the security protocols at the complex.

Julius Alegba, a resident who has been a victim before, expressed his frustration.

"It's very sad because this is not the first time. This is the second time this happened to me," he said.

Enchantress Davis, another affected tenant, shared her shock.

"I live here, and even though I’m on city property, there should be some type of security and protection," she said.

Alegba recounted his experience with the leasing office.

"When it happened, I went to the leasing office, and the manager told me 'no one is safe in America.' I said, 'what do you mean no one is safe in America?' She told me, 'that's going to keep on happening.'"

Davis also faced a similar response from the property manager. "Absolutely nothing. Met with an attitude when I went in to report it. 'I’m already on it. Blah blah blah,'" she said.

Residents have pointed out that the exit gate is always open, which they believe contributes to the security issues. Davis discovered the theft early in the morning on her way to work.

"The bricks my car is sitting on come from the front office. So apparently whoever did this gained access inside the property," she noted.

Alegba added, "I’m just very sad every time this happens. I have no help from nobody. No help."

What you can do:

The property manager has advised residents to file a police report with the Houston Police Department's citizen alert website.