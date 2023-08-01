B&B Butchers - HRW

Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone kick off the first day of Houston Restaurant Weeks 2023 with a visit to B&B Butchers

B&B Butchers was the top donating restaurant to HRW- 2022. Berg Hospitality VP of Operations Arthur Mooradian and Exec Chef Eduardo Montesflores share the highlights of the HRW menus.

3-course lunch $25 - 3-course dinner $55 For each brunch and lunch meal sold from the HRW menu, restaurants donate $3. The donation for the $39 dinner menu is $5, and the donation for the $55 dinner is $7.

B&B Butchers

1814 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007

Special note: This restaurant was last year's top donation to HRW

Restaurant website: https://www.bbbutchers.com/houston



