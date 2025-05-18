Baytown shooting leaves one seriously injured, says Harris County sheriff

The Brief The shooting happened Saturday night on Broadleaf Avenue. The shooting is believed to be related to domestic violence. No charges have been filed at this time, according to the sheriff.



Harris County officials are investigating a shooting that sent a person in Baytown to a hospital Saturday night.

Baytown shooting: Broadleaf Avenue

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 9:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of Broadleaf Avenue.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, one person was flown to a hospital via LifeFlight. He shared on Sunday that the person is in serious condition.

The sheriff also says the shooting may be related to domestic violence.

No charges have been filed at this time. The shooting is under investigation.

What we don't know:

No one involved in this shooting has been identified at this time.