Baytown: Teen fatally shoots girl at apartment playground, police say

The Brief Police were called to a complex on Village Lane. Police say the victim (Anaya Zachary, 14) and suspect (unknown teen male) were involved in an altercation earlier on Friday. The male allegedly approached Zachary at an apartment playground and shot her. She was pronounced dead. The suspect is in police custody.



A teen is in Baytown Police custody after he allegedly shot and killed another teen at an apartment playground on Friday.

Baytown Village Lane shooting

What we know:

Police responded to a shooting call in the 4600 block of Village Lane at about 4 p.m.

According to police, the shooting suspect, a teen male, and the victim, a teen female, were involved in an altercation earlier on Friday.

Later, the victim was at a playground at an apartment complex when the suspect allegedly approached her and started shooting.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. The girl's family identified her as 14-year-old Anaya Zachary.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified at this time, and there is no information on the alleged altercation before the shooting.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added when available.