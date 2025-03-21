Baytown: Teen fatally shoots girl at apartment playground, police say
BAYTOWN - A teen is in Baytown Police custody after he allegedly shot and killed another teen at an apartment playground on Friday.
Baytown Village Lane shooting
What we know:
Police responded to a shooting call in the 4600 block of Village Lane at about 4 p.m.
According to police, the shooting suspect, a teen male, and the victim, a teen female, were involved in an altercation earlier on Friday.
Later, the victim was at a playground at an apartment complex when the suspect allegedly approached her and started shooting.
The victim was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. The girl's family identified her as 14-year-old Anaya Zachary.
What we don't know:
The suspect has not been identified at this time, and there is no information on the alleged altercation before the shooting.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added when available.
The Source: Baytown Police Department