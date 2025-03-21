Expand / Collapse search

Baytown: Teen fatally shoots girl at apartment playground, police say

Published  March 21, 2025 6:40pm CDT
Baytown
The Brief

    • Police were called to a complex on Village Lane.
    • Police say the victim (Anaya Zachary, 14) and suspect (unknown teen male) were involved in an altercation earlier on Friday.
    • The male allegedly approached Zachary at an apartment playground and shot her. She was pronounced dead.
    • The suspect is in police custody.

BAYTOWN - A teen is in Baytown Police custody after he allegedly shot and killed another teen at an apartment playground on Friday.

Baytown Village Lane shooting

What we know:

Police responded to a shooting call in the 4600 block of Village Lane at about 4 p.m.

According to police, the shooting suspect, a teen male, and the victim, a teen female, were involved in an altercation earlier on Friday.

Later, the victim was at a playground at an apartment complex when the suspect allegedly approached her and started shooting.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. The girl's family identified her as 14-year-old Anaya Zachary.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified at this time, and there is no information on the alleged altercation before the shooting.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added when available.

The Source: Baytown Police Department

