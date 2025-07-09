Baytown shootout seen on Ring video between suspects, neighbor
BAYTOWN, Texas - Baytown police are asking for information about suspects involved in an aggravated assault and shootout on June 30.
The backstory:
The police department released Ring video of the incident that happened in the 4700 block of Stonebridge around 4:40 a.m.
According to authorities, a neighbor interrupted the suspects' attempt to steal a vehicle, which led to an exchange of gunfire.
In the video, you can see one suspect running towards a vehicle and the vehicle drives off, but stops after a short distance.
This case is under investigation.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS (8477). You can also submit tips online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=544# or through the P3 Tips app. You’ll remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
The Source: Baytown Police Department.