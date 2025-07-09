Expand / Collapse search

Baytown shootout seen on Ring video between suspects, neighbor

Published  July 9, 2025 11:38am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Baytown Police Department shared video of a gunfire exchange between suspects and a neighbor in the 4700 block of Stonebridge. 
    • Police say the suspects had attempted to steal a vehicle but the neighbor interrupted.
    • No one was injured in the shooting.

BAYTOWN, Texas - Baytown police are asking for information about suspects involved in an aggravated assault and shootout on June 30.

Shootout in Baytown neighborhood

The backstory:

The police department released Ring video of the incident that happened in the 4700 block of Stonebridge around 4:40 a.m.

Shootout between suspects, neighbor seen on Ring | VIDEO

Shootout between suspects, neighbor seen on Ring | VIDEO

Baytown Police Department shared video of a shootout between suspects and a neighbor after the suspects attempted to steal a vehicle in the 4700 block of Stonebridge.

According to authorities, a neighbor interrupted the suspects' attempt to steal a vehicle, which led to an exchange of gunfire.

In the video, you can see one suspect running towards a vehicle and the vehicle drives off, but stops after a short distance.

This case is under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS (8477). You can also submit tips online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=544# or through the P3 Tips app. You’ll remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

The Source: Baytown Police Department.

