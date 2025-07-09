Baytown shootout seen on Ring video between suspects, neighbor

The Brief Baytown Police Department shared video of a gunfire exchange between suspects and a neighbor in the 4700 block of Stonebridge. Police say the suspects had attempted to steal a vehicle but the neighbor interrupted. No one was injured in the shooting.



Baytown police are asking for information about suspects involved in an aggravated assault and shootout on June 30.

Shootout in Baytown neighborhood

The backstory:

The police department released Ring video of the incident that happened in the 4700 block of Stonebridge around 4:40 a.m.

According to authorities, a neighbor interrupted the suspects' attempt to steal a vehicle, which led to an exchange of gunfire.

In the video, you can see one suspect running towards a vehicle and the vehicle drives off, but stops after a short distance.

This case is under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS (8477). You can also submit tips online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=544# or through the P3 Tips app. You’ll remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.