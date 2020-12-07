Baytown police search for 3 suspects who shot, killed man during home invasion

Baytown police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who shot and killed a 24-year-old man during a home invasion.

It happened at the Piedmont Apartments in the 7500 block of Decker Drive late Sunday night.

Baytown police officers responded to the report of shots fired and determined that the shooting happened during a home invasion at one of the apartment units.

They discovered resident Lebert Louis had been shot and killed outside the apartment.

Homicide detectives say at least three Black males entered the apartment with firearms and demanded money.

During the robbery, the suspects went through the apartment and stole items before running away.

Detectives say Louis, 24, then chased after them. That's when he was shot and killed outside of the apartment.

If you have any information about this murder, you are asked to contact the Baytown Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 281-420-6646 or contact Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS.

You can go to this website to submit anonymously online.

You can also use the “Submit a Tip” link, where you will be given a unique code number.

If the information you provide results in a suspect being arrested and charged, you can use the same code number to collect up to $5,000.00.