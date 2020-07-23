Baytown Police Department Officer fired after viral video sparked investigation

A Baytown Police Department officer has been fired after a man’s arrest video went viral.



According to the Baytown Police Department, Officer Nathaniel Brown, who was a nine-year veteran with the department, was relieved of his employment with the department on Monday.



It all took place during a traffic stop at Baytown Market Convenience Store, located in the 2900 block of Market Street on June 2.



During the traffic stop, a small crowd made up of several of Moore’s friends began to gather outside the store.

Two members of that group, 24-year-old Skylar Gilmore and 23-year-old Isaiah Phillips both of Baytown, were arrested by Baytown police officers for Disorderly Conduct-Language for their public use of profanities during the incident.

Gilmore was also charged with Interfering with Public Duties through the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for his actions during his arrest.

That same week, Baytown protesters marched against police brutality following the arrest chanting, “Down with Brown.”

Lt. Steve Dorris with the Baytown Police Department Criminal Investigations Division sent out a statement saying, “The Baytown Police Department takes allegations of wrongdoing or misconduct by our officers very seriously. The trust and confidence of our community is paramount and as such we hold our officers to the highest levels of integrity as well as moral, ethical and professional standards. Failure to adhere to those standards will not be tolerated and will be dealt with in accordance with the law. We ask that the community continue to place its trust and confidence in our organization and the men and women of the Baytown Police Department who don the badge and uniform every day and proudly serve with honor, integrity and professionalism.“