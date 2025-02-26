Expand / Collapse search

Woman killed in Baytown hit-and-run; driver wanted

Published  February 26, 2025 7:06pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
The Brief

    • The incident happened Saturday night on West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road.
    • Caitlin Von McCall has been identified as the deceased victim.
    • The suspect vehicle is only described as a white pickup truck.
    • Anyone with tips can call the Harris County Sheriff's Office (713-221-6000) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).

BAYTOWN - A woman has died after a hit-and-run incident in Baytown on Saturday night, and Harris County officials are looking for the driver who was involved.

Baytown hit-and-run

What we know:

The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 4300 block of West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road.

According to the sheriff's office, 34-year-old Caitlin Von McCall was walking in the area when she was struck by a white pickup truck. The truck was last seen turning north onto Wade Road.

What we don't know:

There is no description of the driver.

Tips wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call one of the following:

  • Harris County Sheriff's Office: 713-221-600
  • Crime Stoppers: 713-222-8477

Tips reported to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous.

The Source: Facebook post from the Harris County Sheriff's Office

