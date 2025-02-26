Woman killed in Baytown hit-and-run; driver wanted
article
BAYTOWN - A woman has died after a hit-and-run incident in Baytown on Saturday night, and Harris County officials are looking for the driver who was involved.
Baytown hit-and-run
What we know:
The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 4300 block of West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road.
According to the sheriff's office, 34-year-old Caitlin Von McCall was walking in the area when she was struck by a white pickup truck. The truck was last seen turning north onto Wade Road.
What we don't know:
There is no description of the driver.
Tips wanted
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call one of the following:
- Harris County Sheriff's Office: 713-221-600
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-8477
Tips reported to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous.
The Source: Facebook post from the Harris County Sheriff's Office