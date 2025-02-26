Woman killed in Baytown hit-and-run; driver wanted

article

The Brief The incident happened Saturday night on West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road. Caitlin Von McCall has been identified as the deceased victim. The suspect vehicle is only described as a white pickup truck. Anyone with tips can call the Harris County Sheriff's Office (713-221-6000) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



A woman has died after a hit-and-run incident in Baytown on Saturday night, and Harris County officials are looking for the driver who was involved.

Baytown hit-and-run

What we know:

The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 4300 block of West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road.

According to the sheriff's office, 34-year-old Caitlin Von McCall was walking in the area when she was struck by a white pickup truck. The truck was last seen turning north onto Wade Road.

What we don't know:

There is no description of the driver.

Tips wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call one of the following:

Harris County Sheriff's Office: 713-221-600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-8477

Tips reported to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous.