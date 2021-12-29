Bayou City Buzz: Old Town Harrisburg

A new Mexican hacienda In Old Town Harrisburg is shining the light on the history and authenticity on the East End.



Old Town Harrisburg on the east end of Houston is a neighborhood that is full of culture & history. Most recently they have added a Mexico hacienda with replicas of some of Mexico‘s most popular places.

They have roughly 10 different lots including shops with arts and crafts, Garibaldi‘s Plaza, where the mariachis play, a chapel, pop-up tents and a market. It’s also the only place in the world that sells Mexican pizza.

They also have a unique coffee shop that adds vitamins to your cup of Joe, a bar that pays tribute to CoCo Mango in Mexico, and their most famous attraction is an alleyway known as the Callejon Del Beso- the Alley of the Kiss in which two balconies are set inches apart to allow a couple to kiss.



They had a couple of old buildings so rather than demolish and rebuild, they decided to re-use the old architecture and convert it into a Mexican hacienda.



They’ve worked with community leaders to bring the metro line from downtown directly onto Harrisburg in hopes of attracting millions of visitors to the area.



