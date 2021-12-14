Bayou City Buzz: A look Inside the Batcave that inspires Houston’s Batman

On Monday night, we introduced you to Cruize Gaj, Houston’s own Batman.

Gaj is a local entrepreneur who was bullied as a kid and gained his strength and confidence by dressing up as The Dark Knight. Gaj owns a health and wellness marketing consultant company, and although he loves the work, it’s his passion that drives him.

He visits kids in tough situations during his extra time. You may remember when Batman showed up to the George R. Brown Convention Center after Hurricane Harvey to distribute comic books and toothbrushes to the children, yep, that was him.

No Batman would be complete without a Batcave, which is where he gets his inspiration. Gaj has quite an impressive one that contains some Gothic gems that would wow even the biggest Batman enthusiast.



If you have a situation in which you believe Batman could be of assistance to a child, he encourages you to reach out to him on social media via Instagram @cruizecontrolhealth