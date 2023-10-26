BARC, the City of Houston's Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, is offering spooktacular deals for pet lovers this week as the shelter faces critical capacity levels.

From now through Oct. 31, you can adopt your new "boo" at reduced fees. According to BARC, those looking for a new furry friend can enjoy deals such as:

$20 adoption fees for all dogs aged five months or older

$5 adoption fees for select pets

$20 adoption fees for all cats and kittens

$75 adoption fees for all puppies aged four months or younger

BARC's adoption center is located at 3300 Carr Street is open from:

Wednesdays and Thursdays: 12 to 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays: 12 to 5 p.m.

To further assist adoptable pets, BARC encourages Houstonians to support the shelter in expanding its local foster/rescue network and to consider shelter pets for adoption.

"These adoption specials come at a crucial time when our facility is nearly full. BARC is starting the day with limited open kennels for dog intake, and both adoption buildings are nearly full," said BARC Shelter Director Greg Damianoff. "Every divider in our south adoption building is down, and our treatment wards are completely full with dogs receiving medical treatment. Difficult decisions must be made as we continue to intake 70-100 animals daily. If you've ever considered signing up to help as a foster or have wanted to adopt a shelter pet, now is the perfect time."

For more information on finding your "boo", click here.