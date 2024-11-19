Former HCPH executive director Barbie Robinson charged

Barbie Robinson, the former executive director of Harris County Public Health, is facing a felony charge in an alleged bid rigging scheme.

Court records show Robinson is charged with misuse of official information.

Robinson, who was fired earlier this year, is accused of using her position to benefit IBM by sharing non-public information and helping the company win contracts without competing bids.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg is expected to discuss the charges at a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday. FOX 26 will livestream it.