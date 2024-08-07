An attempted robbery at the Bank of America resulted in shots being fired.

Authorities say several male suspects targeted workers servicing an ATM at the bank located at 9649 Barker Cypress Road.

One of the workers reportedly fired their weapon at the suspects, who then fled the scene.

Deputies have responded to the incident, and investigators are on their way to the location to gather additional details.

The situation is under investigation, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.