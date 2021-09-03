Balloon release held for Instagram model Miss Mercedes Morr

More than 100 people gathered at Terry Hershey Park Friday to remember the life of 33-year-old Janae Gagnier.



Loved ones held candles, prayed, and released balloons for Gagnier.

"A star and famous in her world," Mark Gagnier, her father. "I just don’t want a father to ever go through what we’re going through right now."



Gagnier, known as Miss Mercedes Morr, is a social media model with more than 2.7 million Instagram followers.

RELATED: Community shocked over killing of Instagram model

The 33-year-old was found dead in her Richmond apartment on Sunday.



According to police, Morr was strangled to death.

RELATED: Richmond police investigating death of social media influencer, alleged suspect's identity released

The body of a Florida man, 34-year-old Kevin Accorta, was also found in the apartment. Police say the Accorta stabbed himself to death in a believed murder-suicide.

"She was a victim of murder," said Jeaneta Grover, her mother. "She was murdered. She was killed. It’s hard to understand because of her social media following, her being a model, [she was killed]. What was wrong with that?"



Family and friends say Morr had never met Accorta. Loved ones believe he was a stalker from social media.

"She no idea, she did not know this person," said Grover. "I would say, you have to be safe. You have to watch what you’re doing and where you’re at."



RELATED: Public visitation to be held Saturday for slain Instagram model 'Miss Mercedes Morr'

Advertisement

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday to honor the life of 33-year-old Janae Gragnier.