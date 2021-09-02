Public visitation to be held Saturday for slain Instagram model 'Miss Mercedes Morr'

Loved ones are still reeling from the death of Instagram model ‘Miss Mercedes Morr,’ and the public will be able to pay their final respects to her Saturday morning.

BACKGROUND: Richmond police investigating death of social media influencer, alleged suspect's identity released

A memorial visitation will be held at 10 a.m. for Miss Mercedes Morr, whose real name is Jenae Gagnier, 33, of Richmond, according to an online obituary. People may pay their respects at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Chapels in East Bernard, Texas, located just past Rosenberg.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Gagnier was found at her home at the Cortland Apartments in what police say appears to be a possible murder suicide.

To learn more and to purchase flowers, click here.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP