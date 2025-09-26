Badr Badawi: A visionary journey from lens to lace

The Brief Badr Badawi transitioned from a photographer in Egypt to a renowned fashion designer, founding Malton Couture after being inspired during a pivotal trip to Malton, England in 2014. Malton Couture, known for its elegant and unique bridal gowns, expanded from Egypt and Dubai to the United States, establishing a flagship boutique in Houston, Texas. The brand is dedicated to crafting each gown with the finest fabrics from Italy and Dubai, blending timeless tradition with modern sophistication to empower brides on their special day.



In the streets of Cairo, where history and modernity intertwine, Badr Badawi embarked on a journey that would see him transform from a budding photographer to a celebrated fashion designer.

Badr Badawi

The backstory:

Born and raised in Egypt, Badawi's initial foray into the creative world was through the lens of a camera, capturing the vibrant essence of his surroundings for various magazines.

His keen eye for detail and composition laid the foundation for what would become a remarkable career in fashion.

As Badawi's career unfolded, he found himself increasingly drawn to the world of fashion. Collaborations with creative minds in the industry sparked a newfound interest, leading him to swap his camera for pencil and paper.

With each sketch, he began to envision dresses that were not just garments, but expressions of art and individuality.

The pivotal moment in Badawi's journey came during a work trip to the quaint English town of Malton in 2014. It was here that he met a mentor who recognized his potential and encouraged him to pursue his dream of creating a bridal brand.

Inspired by the charm and elegance of Malton, Badawi founded "Malton Couture," a name that would soon become synonymous with sophistication and style.

Badr Badawi pn 'El Jangueo' with Jonathan Mejia.

Dig deeper:

Reflecting on his journey, Badawi recalls the humble beginnings of his career.

At the age of 19, he started a small boutique, retailing high-end designers' custom pieces. Over the years, he discovered his love for design and finally decided to create his own brand.

Malton Couture was born—a testament to Badawi's vision, creativity, and dedication to his craft.

Today, Badr Badawi stands as a visionary in the world of fashion, seamlessly blending his roots in photography with his passion for design. His journey from lens to lace is a story of transformation, inspiration, and the pursuit of excellence.

As Malton Couture continues to expand, Badawi remains committed to providing brides with a unique experience, ensuring that their special day is nothing short of extraordinary.

What's next:

Badawi has a bridal and evening gown location at 2813 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098 and the recently opened Quinceañera By Malton Couture located 2720 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77098.

What you can do:

