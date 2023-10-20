Bad Bunny 'Most Wanted Tour' coming to Houston: Register for ticket presale

The party is coming to Houston this Spring thanks to Benito!

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny announced his ‘Most Wanted Tour’ set to kick off in February 2024. The star recently released his new album "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana" on Oct. 13.

The tour will have two Houston stops on April 30 and May 1 at Toyota Center at 8 p.m.

According to the tour poster, "If you're not a real fan don't come".

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Bad Bunny performs onstage during the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center on October 05, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Registration is open for the Artist Registration Presale and will close on Oct. 22. Those selected for the Artist Presale, will receive a unique code on Oct. 24 to use on the day of the presale on Oct. 25.

Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for those who receive a code.