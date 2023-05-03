BackstageOL Live with Stanley Tucci, Common, The Russo Brothers & more!

The biggest stars in Hollywood join us on BackstageOL Live! every week as Dave Morales and Jon Stenvall take you behind the scenes of CITADEL with stars Stanley Tucci, Richard Madden, and the Russo Brothers.

MORE BACKSTAGE OL LIVE

Plus hip hop legend Common and the cast of PETER PAN AND WENDY join us on the show.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

All this and more on today's episode of BackstageOL Live!

Use the player above beginning at 6:30 p.m. to watch the show.