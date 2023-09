This week, we have backstage interviews with the cast of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 including Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, Joey Fatone, and Andrea Martin. We also catch up with the director of The Nun II, Michael Chaves, director of The Equalizer 3, Antoine Fuqua, and the stars of ‘Love Again’, Priyanka Chopra Jones and Sam Heughan.

All this and more on this episode of BackstageOL Live! starting at 6:30 p.m.