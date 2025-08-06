Back-to-school shopping: Save money during tax-free weekend

The Brief This school year, K-12 parents are planning on spending less than they did last year on school supplies. Texas' tax-free weekend will be on Aug. 8-10. Andrea Woroch shares how you can save the most money on school shopping this year.



The Deloitte Houston 2025 Back-to-School Retail Survey found that local K-12 parents plan to spend less than last year amid economic concerns.

Houston parents surveyed expect to spend $808 on average per child this year, down $90 from last year.

Save during tax-free weekend

This is the weekend you can buy back-to-school items tax-free, which will save you the state 6.25%, plus up to 2% for local sales tax, depending on the city where you shop. That means saving about $8 per $100 spent.

Items that are tax-free this weekend include clothing, shoes, school supplies, and backpacks, up to $100 per item. Electronics, however, such as laptops and tablets, are not tax-free. Tariffs are taking their toll. Overall, prices on backpacks, pencils, tablets, and art supplies are up 25% to 30% this year, reports the US Producer Price Index.

Tips on saving during school shopping

What you can do:

We went to the head of the class, shopping expert Andrea Woroch, to learn how to get the lowest common denominator on prices. First, she says inventory what you already have left over from the last school year.

"Do you have pencils? Enough crayons to make a set? Even the first few pages of a used notebook, rip them out," suggests Woroch.

For what you do need to buy, buy in bulk with other families, then divide it up. Many retailers will have school supply sales this month. And go generic.

"I was looking at Target’s up&up notebook. The same notebook from Five-Star costs around $3. Target's brand cost a dollar, and on sale it was 50 cents," said Woroch.

Inventory your kids' clothes that still fit, too. What doesn't fit, you can trade with other families, or on The Swoondle Society for about $20 a month. "They will send you a bag. You fill up with your kids outgrown clothing, or clothes they no longer like. Then you get credit to trade pieces," she explained.

Shop secondhand at consignment stores and websites, such as Poshmark, eBay, the RealReal. "The average savings about 50% to 70%," said Woroch.

"Some retailers now have secondhand sections on their website, like lululemon has Like New, Athleta has Preloved, and there's Hannah Me Downs from Hannah Andersson," said Woroch.

For laptops, tablets and other tech, you know the three R's: Reach for refurbished from reputable sellers, such as Best Buy, Apple, and Amazon.

"These are going to sell refurbished tech for up to 60% off. Look for certification, meaning these refurbished items have been repaired to look like new. You’re going to get a warranty and money back guarantee," she added.

Using shopping and cash-back apps can help you save as well.

Shopsavvy can help you find the retailer with the lowest price on an item. The Karma app can send you alerts about price drops. And the Fetch Rewards app lets you turn receipts into gift cards at retailers.