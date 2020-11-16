Baby Yoda spotted as zero-g indicator for SpaceX Crew-1 Mission

SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday on the first full-fledged taxi flight for NASA by a private company.

If you have a good eye, you might have noticed an unexpected guest on the Crew-1 mission.

Baby Yoda was spotted during SpaceX's stream as the four Crew-1 astronauts entered the coast phase of their journey to the International Space Station.

On SpaceX's first crewed launch, NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken took a purple plush dinosaur into space. According to geophysicist Mika McKinnon, the stuffed animal is a TY Flippables Tremor Dinosaur.

Advertisement

According to The Verge, when the stuffed toy starts floating, it indicates to the strapped-in astronauts that they’ve reached zero-g and are experiencing weightlessness.

MORE NEWS: SpaceX launches four astronauts to the International Space Station

Stuffed animals have a history of going to space. For example, you may remember that a plush Earth flew on the unmanned test flight of Crew Dragon back in March 2019 to the ISS. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted a picture of the toy just before launch calling it a "super high tech zero-g indicator."

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 spikes in Florida, testing encouraged before Thanksgiving

The crew is expected to reach the International Space Station by 11 p.m. EST on Monday.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.