Baby Margo to be released from CPS to family, says grandfather at South Austin vigil for Heidi Broussard

A vigil for Heidi Broussard was held Monday evening in South Austin.

The body of the Austin mother was found in the Houston area after she'd been missing for more than a week.

Friends, family, and even those who did not know Broussard showed up to Garrison Park to honor her memory.

Ty Carey, the father of Broussard's boyfriend Shane Carey, said he considered Broussard to be his daughter. While attending Monday's vigil's, he said her baby Margo Carey is alright and will be released to her family from CPS, news he says is a ray of hope on such a tragic story.

Broussard and her three-week-old baby disappeared on Dec. 12, last seen in South Austin. More than a week later, a volunteer fire department responded to a Houston-area home for a welfare check.

At the home, they found Broussard's body in the trunk of a vehicle parked behind the house, her baby still alive.

So far one arrest has been made in relation to this case, Magen Fieramusca, who has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a human corpse. Fieramusca was transferred to Travis County over the weekend. There is no murder charge at this time.