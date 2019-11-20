Baby Ja'bari Gray headed home again after hospital trip for RSV

article

Ja'bari Gray, the baby boy from San Antonio born with no skin, is heading home again after a brief stay in the hospital for a respiratory virus.

He went home last Thursday after spending his entire life in the hospital but was admitted again a few days later after his mother had him checked. Doctors found he had respiratory syncytial virus or RSV.

He was expected to be there for a week, but once again, he’s fought through it and was released earlier than expected.