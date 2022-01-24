Baby giraffe takes first steps at Santa Barbara Zoo

A video shows a baby giraffe taking its first steps at the Santa Barbara Zoo in California last week.

Zookeepers said the Masai giraffe started to walk within an hour of being born on Jan. 19.

This footage also showed the newborn male giraffe, named Raymie, bonding with his mother, Adia.

RELATED: Canadian restaurant accepted dog photos, I.D. over proof of negative test, COVID-19 vaccine

The zoo said Adia gave birth to Raymie, who is her second calf, at 1:55 in the morning. Within 45 minutes, the young giraffe was standing up and appeared to be "strong and healthy," the zoo wrote.

Advertisement

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.