Authorities in north Harris County captured a baby alligator seen wandering a neighborhood Monday.

Details are limited, but Constable Deputies with Harris Co. Pct 4 were called to a Spring neighborhood, where a 2-foot baby alligator was reportedly wandering the streets of Morgan Park in the Meadow Hill area.

Texas Game Wardens were notified and responded to the scene but no additional details, as of this writing, have been shared.