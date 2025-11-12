Harris County authorities warning shoppers about 'jugging' during the holidays

The Brief Authorities say "jugging" crimes tend to increase during the holiday season. A 70-year-old man was recently shot and critically injured during an ATM robbery in northwest Houston. Constable Alan Rosen urges shoppers to be aware, avoid withdrawing cash at night, and contact law enforcement immediately if they suspect they’re being followed.



Authorities are warning shoppers to stay alert this holiday season as reports of "jugging" — a crime where thieves follow victims from banks, ATMs, or stores to steal their cash or belongings — typically rise this time of year.

70-year-old man robbed at gunpoint

Police say a 70-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in northwest Houston. The incident happened Monday night at an ATM in the Walmart parking lot along Westview Drive.

According to Houston police, the suspect forced the victim to withdraw money, then shot him after he handed over the cash. The victim remains in critical condition.

Authorities warn about jugging

Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Constable Precinct 1 says these types of crimes often increase around the holidays, when more people withdraw cash or shop at stores.

Rosen says suspects often work in groups, and target ATMs, banks, malls, shopping centers and grocery stores. He says to avoid withdrawing money or shopping at night and do it during the day. If you can, go inside the bank to make your transaction and make sure to look around the parking lot for anything suspicious when you leave.

He said awareness is key to avoid becoming a victim.

"One of the biggest mistakes people make is going to outside ATM machines, counting their money, and looking at their phones," Rosen explained. "They’re not paying attention to what’s going on around them. Then they get in their car, drive off, and never check to see if anyone’s following them."

Rosen urged anyone who thinks they’re being followed to make a few unexpected turns, and if the vehicle follows, call 911, give a vehicle/driver description, and tell dispatch what streets you’re on, so officers can respond.

Rosen added that during the holiday season, local law enforcement agencies will have additional officers and deputies working extra hours to keep shoppers safe.