Alabama prison escape: Inmate Casey White seen in new mugshot photo

A new mugshot photo released early Tuesday shows Casey Cole White, the Alabama prison escapee , just hours after he was caught in Indiana following 11 days on the run.

Records show he was booked into Vanderburgh County Jail in Evansville, Indiana , at 1:42 a.m. local time.

Casey White, 38, and 56-year-old Vicky White , who are not related, fled from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, on April 29. They were located in Evansville, Indiana, on Monday afternoon. Their capture was preceded by a police chase and then a crash, at which point Vicky White apparently shot herself, officials said.

Casey White mugshot photo released on May 10, 2022. (Vanderburgh County Sheriff)

Vicky was rushed to a local hospital, but later died.

The pair were said to have been in the midst of a "jailhouse romance" when they fled from the Florence, Alabama, facility in Vicky's marked vehicle. The woman, an assistant director of corrections at the facility, left alone with Casey claiming she was taking him to an evaluation at the county courthouse.

But, no evaluation was scheduled for that morning. April 29 – the day of the escape – was also supposed to be Vicky's last day on the job before her retirement.

Casey Cole White and Vicky White disappeared from Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, 2022. (US Marshals)

The couple then switched into a 2007 Ford Edge SUV and appeared to have driven north. They then abandoned the vehicle in Williamson, Tennessee, and at some point picked up a Ford F-150 that was reportedly stolen from Tennessee. The F-150 was found abandoned in Evansville, Indiana, on May 3.

Vicky and Casey White were located in Evansville on Monday, when they allegedly led police on a pursuit before their vehicle crashed.

Vanderburgh County, Indiana, Sheriff Dave Wedding told reporters law enforcement became aware of a vehicle matching the description of a possible suspect vehicle, which had been spotted near the sheriff's department office on Monday.

Officers and federal agents went to investigate and "soon thereafter, the male and female fled in the vehicle," Wedding said. He said Vicky White was driving and described the vehicle as a Cadillac.

The suspects then drove through a grassy area where Marshals "intercepted then actually collided with them, to try to end the pursuit," Wedding went on.

Images released by the U.S. Marshal Service showed Vicky White featuring darker hair. (US Marshal Service)

"When this occurred, the female driver of the vehicle shot herself and the passenger was injured," Wedding said.

As Casey White exited the vehicle, he told officers his "wife" had shot herself, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshal Service confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday. The spokesperson did not have Casey’s exact statement to officers and could not confirm whether the couple was actually married.

Both suspects were hospitalized for their injuries. An autopsy is expected to be performed on Vicky's body on Tuesday.

Vicky White was facing charges including at least forgery, identity theft and permitting/aiding an escape. Prior to the manhunt, she spent months telling colleagues that she planned to relocate to the beach.

Advertisement

Get updates to this story from FOXNews.com.