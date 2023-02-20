article

Houston police need your help finding a missing woman last seen in Pasadena.

According to investigators, Olga Silva, 67, was last seen leaving the 700 block of Crenshaw Rd in an unknown direction of travel.

Silva has been described as 4'10" tall weighing about 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was reportedly last seen wearing a black bandana, a brown/tan long-sleeve sweater, tan jeans and black shoes with a white stripe.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840 or HPD at 713-884-3131.