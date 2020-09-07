Authorities looking for suspect involved in deadly hit and run in Harris County

Harris County Sheriff’s Office need the public's help in identifying the suspect responsible for a deadly hit and run on Thursday, Aug. 27, around 11:50 p.m.

Authorities say the John Bryant was riding his bicycle in the 6400 block of Sugarland Howell Road in Harris County when a dark-colored Honda Prelude struck the victim from behind.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene without rendering aid to the Bryant and he died as a result of his injuries.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.