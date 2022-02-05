Authorities investigating man seen 'throwing objects' from 24th floor window

Authorities are in a heated situation in downtown Houston, where a man was reportedly seen "throwing objects" from the 24th floor of a building.

Details are limited as it's an active investigation but were told police were called to the JP Morgan Chase Building in the 600 block of Travis St. That's where investigators found a man allegedly "throwing objects" out the window from the 24th floor.

Currently, there are no reports of injuries, and it's unclear what caused the entire incident, but SWAT negotiators are at the scene.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.